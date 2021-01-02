eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,357.02

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. eBoost has a market cap of $118,357.02 and approximately $124.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

