ECC (ECC) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $89.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.89 or 1.00418158 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011504 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039027 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

