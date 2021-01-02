EchoLink Price Down 10.1% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $754,122.11 and approximately $65,197.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

