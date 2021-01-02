Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Up 48.4% This Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Electrum Dark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $12,255.91 and $129.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00124993 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014623 BTC.

ELD is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

