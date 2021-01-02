Elrond ERD (ERD) Hits One Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

