Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $17.71 million and $49.56 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 104.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00275779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001870 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.01211218 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinBene, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Coinall, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

