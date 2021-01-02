Energizer (NYSE:ENR) versus RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Financial Contrast

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $2.74 billion 1.05 -$93.30 million $2.31 18.26

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Energizer -3.40% 42.70% 3.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 8 0 2.73

Energizer has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Energizer beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

