Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.