Ergo Price Reaches $0.58 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $1.50 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.49 or 0.02369615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00417207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.01 or 0.01098185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00439496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00177399 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,762,850 coins and its circulating supply is 26,459,128 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

