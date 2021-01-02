Esportbits Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $713.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Esportbits token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. During the last week, Esportbits has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Esportbits Token Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

