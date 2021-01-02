Eterbase Coin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinlim, DDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinlim, DDEX, CoinTiger and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

