Ether-1 Market Cap Achieves $755,391.51 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $755,391.51 and approximately $35,383.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,195,350 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.