Ether Zero Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $199,839.16 and $21,863.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $769.36 or 0.02423205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,495,168 coins and its circulating supply is 177,465,755 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

