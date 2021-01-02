Etherparty Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Etherparty has a total market cap of $229,429.60 and approximately $71,030.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

