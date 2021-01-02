EvenCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,199.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $60,045.69 and $40,199.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038266 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

