EventChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,948.12 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market cap of $286,948.12 and approximately $15,183.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.