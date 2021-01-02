EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% This Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 438.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

