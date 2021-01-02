Exosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,099.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $21,226.06 and $2,099.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $765.93 or 0.02429301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00426214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.01117942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00448483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00181319 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 666,089 coins and its circulating supply is 501,089 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

