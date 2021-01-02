Factom Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Factom has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $33,526.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,581,850 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

