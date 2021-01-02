Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

