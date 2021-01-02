Feellike Price Tops $0.0801 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $143,073.71 and approximately $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

