FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0630 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $702,965.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001183 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 734,911,707 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

