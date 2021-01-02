FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001113 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 735,067,049 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

