Fireball Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $36,087.24 and $25.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00005826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00124844 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00432454 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,144 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.