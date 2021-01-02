Flamingo Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $18.98 million and $4.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.