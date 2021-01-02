Flit Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,257.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Flit Token has a market cap of $771.46 and $4,257.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00417489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,275.75 or 1.00115390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015146 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

