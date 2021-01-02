FLO Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. FLO has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $10,938.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.