FlypMe (FYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,504.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. FlypMe has a market cap of $436,007.16 and $2,504.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

