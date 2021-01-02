FOAM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,824.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. FOAM has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $84,824.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

