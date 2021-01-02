Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

