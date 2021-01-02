FortKnoxster Hits One Day Trading Volume of $771.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $250,907.23 and $771.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.