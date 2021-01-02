Frax (FRAX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Day

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Frax has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded flat against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

