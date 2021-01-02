Friendz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,228.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $732,170.66 and approximately $27,228.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,156,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

