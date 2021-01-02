Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $732,170.66

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Friendz has a market cap of $732,170.66 and $27,228.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,156,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.