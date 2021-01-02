Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Function X has a market cap of $12.93 million and $84,396.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,632,203 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

