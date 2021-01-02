Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Function X has a market cap of $12.93 million and $84,396.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.35 or 0.99723298 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006670 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017132 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001973 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011549 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003188 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043001 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000214 BTC.
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
