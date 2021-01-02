Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.0731 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $63,993.44 and approximately $320,050.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00028225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00166927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00511655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00277741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018336 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.