FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.16 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $81.42 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

