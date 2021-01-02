FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 73% Lower This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 73% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $9,793.29 and $4,950.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004151 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

