Gala (GALA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,005.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Gala has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $120,005.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 240.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.