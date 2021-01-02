GameCredits (GAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,781.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $47,781.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00417207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,607,565 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.