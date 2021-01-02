Gas Price Hits $1.57 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $2.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00005083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00123366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00533767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00148331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00285325 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

