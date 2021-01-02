Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $7.33 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

