GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,753.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $692,750.60 and $3,753.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

