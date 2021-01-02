GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $86,406.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

