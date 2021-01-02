GHOST (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,672.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $799,750.02 and $70,672.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars.

