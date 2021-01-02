GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $5.71

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $216.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00017998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,375,614 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

