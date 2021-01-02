GMB (GMB) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $23,674.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.