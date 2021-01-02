Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $606,868.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $70.10 or 0.00215018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $105.46 million and $606,868.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.