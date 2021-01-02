GoByte Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,839.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $211,586.91 and $8,839.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001018 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,077,457 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.