GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Cap of $580,045.05

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $580,045.05 and approximately $766,258.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

